Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Biden adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive on Saturday for COVID-19, according to the White House.

Sullivan typically has frequent contact with President Joe Biden but last was in contact with the president early in the week, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Sullivan had been keeping his distance from Biden after “a couple” of people he had been in close contact with had tested positive for the virus, the official said.

Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, said Sullivan “is asymptomatic and he has not been in close contact with the president.”

The White House confirmed on Thursday that Biden had tested negative that day. White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Biden has been tested more recently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Lambert
Police: Drunk driver crashes in Evansville
Chadrick and Melinda Goodall
Police: 1 dead, 5 malnourished dogs found at home with flooded basement
Trees down across Tri-State
Several trees down during Friday morning storms
Danny Joe Steward, II
Man accused of hitting victim in the head with hatchet
EPD: Man shot while taking out the trash

Latest News

Police lights
Police: Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting in Owensboro
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after floods
The Indiana Department of Health announced the state’s first probable case of monkeypox on...
State health officials identify first probable case of monkeypox in Indiana
A cyclist was rushed into surgery after being hit by a car in Evansville on Saturday night.
EPD: Cyclist hospitalized after getting hit by car on Division St.