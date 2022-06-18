Silver Alert issued for missing Princeton man

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared in response to a report of a missing Princeton man.

The Princeton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 68-year-old Roy Ralston.

Indiana State Police says that Ralston was last seen on Thursday driving a black 2010 Ford F-150 truck with the following Indiana license plate number: UJH952.

According to state troopers, Ralston is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

ISP officials describe Ralston as 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

For those with any information on Ralston, please call the Princeton Police Department at 812-385-3496 or 911.

