‘Pride in the Park’ banner stolen in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department asking for the public’s help to find an event banner for the ‘Dubois County Pride in the Park’ event.

The banner was hanging in front of the Jasper water tower in the 1700 block of Newton St.

Police say around midnight Saturday morning, they got a call about a black GMC 4-door truck and two men near the banner.

As we reported this week, not everyone is happy about the event.

If anybody has information about the truck, those two men, or the banner, please call the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-2677(COPS).

