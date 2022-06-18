Birthday Club
Police: Drunk driver crashes in Evansville

Haley Lambert
Haley Lambert(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called to a crash Friday night in Evansville.

It happened around 8 p.m. at Oak Grove Road and Enterprise Drive. They say a car ran off the road into a ditch.

Police say the driver, 21-year-old Haley Lambert, told them she was on her way home to Hawesville, Kentucky.

Officers say they found an open Fireball shooter in the driver’s side door.

They say Lambert failed field sobriety tests and had a B.A.C. of .112.

She was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

