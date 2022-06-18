Man accused of pointing gun at woman and child during argument

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an argument at an Evansville home led to the arrest of a man on intimidation, battery, and neglect charges.

Officers say they were called around 12:30 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 800 block of E. Mulberry Street.

They say a woman from Illinois reported she was on a Facetime call with her sister who was in the Mulberry Street home.

Police say the witness reported Derek Lee had a gun to her sister and nephew’s heads. She told them her nephew is five-year-old.

Dispatchers say they could hear the victim on the call tell them Lee will shoot anyone who comes to the door.

They say about 13 minutes into the call, she could be heard saying Lee was making the child hold the gun.

When officers arrived, they say the adult victim was able to get to the back of the house, but the child was still in the room with Lee.

Police say Lee eventually came to the door and was taken into custody.

Officers say the victim told them the argument started over what music to listen to. She says during the argument, Lee hit her in the chest and pushed her more than once.

Police say she told them she tried to leave, and that’s when Lee came into the room with a gun.

Officers say Lee told them he keeps all the ammunition and the gun in the same room where the child sleeps. They say several other guns were found in the home and the garage.

