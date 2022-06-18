Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Man accused of hitting victim in the head with hatchet

Danny Joe Steward, II
Danny Joe Steward, II(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a charge of battery with a deadly weapon after police say he hit another man in the head with a hatchet.

They say it happened just before 3 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Southeast Eighth Street.

Police say while they were getting medical help for the victim, the suspect, 36-year-old Danny Joe Steward, showed up at the scene and was arrested.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but was able to speak with police.

Officers say Steward told them he had problems with the victim in the past and hit him in the head with a nightstick during an incident last year.

Police say they found the hatchet after Steward told them where they could find it at his home.

Besides the battery charge, records show he’s charged as a sex offender failing to have and Indiana license.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chadrick and Melinda Goodall
Police: 1 dead, 5 malnourished dogs found at home with flooded basement
Trees down across Tri-State
Several trees down during Friday morning storms
Two Dubois County pastors write letter against community pride event
Two Dubois County pastors write letter against community pride event
Site of a previous foreclosure in Henderson
5 properties going up for auction after mass foreclosure in Henderson
June marks two years since Evansville woman’s disappearance
June marks two years since Evansville woman’s disappearance

Latest News

Derek Lee
Man accused of pointing gun at woman and child during argument
Haley Lambert
Police: Drunk driver crashes in Evansville
EPD: Man shot while taking out the trash
‘Pride in the Park’ banner stolen in Jasper