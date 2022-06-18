Man accused of hitting victim in the head with hatchet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a charge of battery with a deadly weapon after police say he hit another man in the head with a hatchet.

They say it happened just before 3 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Southeast Eighth Street.

Police say while they were getting medical help for the victim, the suspect, 36-year-old Danny Joe Steward, showed up at the scene and was arrested.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but was able to speak with police.

Officers say Steward told them he had problems with the victim in the past and hit him in the head with a nightstick during an incident last year.

Police say they found the hatchet after Steward told them where they could find it at his home.

Besides the battery charge, records show he’s charged as a sex offender failing to have and Indiana license.

