Jury returns verdict in Daviess Co. double murder trial

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A jury has found Chase Simmons guilty of two counts of murder and one count of assault.

County leaders confirm the jury deliberated for 13 hours after they were given the case Friday.

They tell us Simmons faces a 60 year sentence. That hearing is set for next month.

The trial was underway all week in Daviess County.

[Previous: Prosecution rests in double murder trial in Daviess Co.]

[Previous: Trial underway in double murder of Daviess Co. teens]

Authorities say at a party in Whitesville in 2019, Simmons shot and killed 16-year-old Amarius Winstead and 18-year-old Jasper Brown. 19-year-old Tyler Glover was also shot but survived.

Simmons was 17 at the time of the shootings.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.