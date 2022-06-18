Birthday Club
Handy Fest vendors recovering from windy conditions in Henderson
By Steve Mehling
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Vendors at the W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival were affected by wind gusts on Friday morning.

Vendors watched as their tents almost took off from the festival grounds. Luckily, no tents were lost.

“I was trying to help him hold it down, and it just about tipped completely over, which for these types of tents to tip over it takes a lot of wind and there was a lot of it,” said neighboring vendor Jason York.

Getting set back up before festival-goers started to file in became a slightly lengthy project.

Some vendors took two to three hours to get back in business before crowds started to gather around 11 a.m.

”[It was] pure mayhem. The wind came quick, blew all the anchors down [and] away,” said vendor Doug Lance. “The tent took off across the street, two of us grabbed it, trying to hold it. It really got ugly for a little while there.”

The Handy Fest runs until Saturday night at Audubon Mill Park in Henderson.

