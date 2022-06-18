Forest Park head football coach Ross Fuhs steps down

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - Ross Fuhs announced his resignation as head coach of the Forest Park football team on Thursday.

Fuhs told 14 Sports on Friday that he will be teaching and coaching next year at Southridge, which is his alma mater.

He’s stepping down as head coach after spending 10 seasons at the helm of the Rangers’ football program.

Fuhs finishes his tenure at Forest Park with a 31-71 record.

