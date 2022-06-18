Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Evansville Otters hitting its stride as divisional race heats up

Evansville Otters hitting its stride as divisional race heats up
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the Frontier League, the Evansville Otters are back home this weekend after an offensively explosive road trip to keep its first place spot in the West Division.

A lot of credit goes to Zach Biermann, who hit three of the Otters’ five homers in Wednesday’s 11-10 win over the Schaumburg Boomers. Biermann matches an Otters’ record set in 2005, as well as ties the Frontier League record.

Wednesday’s victory was the Otters’ sixth straight, and the team has now won eight of its last 10 games. Not to mention, the Otters already had multiple MLB signees this season.

“I don’t know who had a better series, Biermann with the series he had or Baez going nine for his first nine,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said. “It was something to see, something to watch, but those are two guys we’re counting on. They’ve responded all year so far and other guys are chipping in and having great at-bats too, so it’s fun, it’s something different every night.”

“The energy is amazing,” Biermann said. “I come to the ballpark every day happy to be here, ready to go. The coaches do a great job getting us prepared and bringing the good energy that you need for a long 96-game season.”

The season continues Friday night as the Otters host a three-game series at Bosse Field against Lake Erie.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees down across Tri-State
Several trees down during Friday morning storms
Chadrick and Melinda Goodall
Police: 1 dead, 5 malnourished dogs found at home with flooded basement
Two Dubois County pastors write letter against community pride event
Two Dubois County pastors write letter against community pride event
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
Nyle Fox
Arrest made after shooting on N. Fulton in Evansville

Latest News

Ellis Park set to begin construction on Owensboro entertainment venue
Ellis Park set to begin construction on Owensboro entertainment venue
Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements announced his verbal commitment to the...
Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements commits to Purdue
Evansville Otters hitting its stride as divisional race heats up
Evansville Otters hitting its stride as divisional race heats up
Ellis Park set to begin construction on Owensboro entertainment venue
Ellis Park set to begin construction on Owensboro entertainment venue