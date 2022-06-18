Evansville Otters hitting its stride as divisional race heats up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the Frontier League, the Evansville Otters are back home this weekend after an offensively explosive road trip to keep its first place spot in the West Division.

A lot of credit goes to Zach Biermann, who hit three of the Otters’ five homers in Wednesday’s 11-10 win over the Schaumburg Boomers. Biermann matches an Otters’ record set in 2005, as well as ties the Frontier League record.

Wednesday’s victory was the Otters’ sixth straight, and the team has now won eight of its last 10 games. Not to mention, the Otters already had multiple MLB signees this season.

“I don’t know who had a better series, Biermann with the series he had or Baez going nine for his first nine,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said. “It was something to see, something to watch, but those are two guys we’re counting on. They’ve responded all year so far and other guys are chipping in and having great at-bats too, so it’s fun, it’s something different every night.”

“The energy is amazing,” Biermann said. “I come to the ballpark every day happy to be here, ready to go. The coaches do a great job getting us prepared and bringing the good energy that you need for a long 96-game season.”

The season continues Friday night as the Otters host a three-game series at Bosse Field against Lake Erie.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

