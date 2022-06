EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a shooting.

They say a man in his late 20s showed up to the emergency room with a gunshot wound around midnight Saturday morning.

Officers say he told them he was taking out the trash in the 1100 block of Edgar Street when he was shot.

So far, there have been no arrests.

