The weekend comes with a brief break from the heat before roaring back next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This morning’s thunderstorms came with a cold front that brought down the scorching temperatures from earlier this week, keeping our temperatures in the mid-80s this afternoon. We will fall back through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s by early Saturday morning under clear skies.

This break from the heat will hang around through the weekend with highs around 83° high on Saturday and 85° on Sunday as people observe Juneteenth and celebrate Father’s Day.

The heat will come roaring back as next week begins. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s Monday, and we will keep climbing into the upper 90s to near 100° Tuesday and Wednesday. We have added Alert Days Tuesday and Wednesday due to the risk of extreme heat. A cold front may come through and bring a slight cool-off later in the week along with the possibility of rain, but we currently expect Thursday and Friday to top out in the mid-90s.

