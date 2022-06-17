Two Dubois County pastors write letter against community pride event

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Pride Organization is set to host Pride in the Park on June 24, but two local pastors are publicly saying “this is not something to be proud of.”

Pastor Joe Helt of First Presbyterian Church of Jasper and Pastor Josh Lagrange of True Vine Baptist in Ferdinand posted a link to a letter written and signed by them on a Facebook page.

The post says “please join us in praying for the event to be canceled and for the people tangled in these sins to repent and believe in God.”

In the letter, the two men call homosexuality a sin and not a matter of pride, going on to say that supporting the community’s pride event on June 24 is shameful.

The post was seen by members of River City Pride in Evansville and they want to rally around the Dubois County LGBTQ+ community in support.

“There’s still work to be done there, but I would tell them when people are upset and when people do come out against you, you know you’re going in the right direction,” said Ashley Riester, President of River City Pride.

The pastor’s letter has had hundreds of shares on social media and comments from people who are angry and upset.

“I would tell anybody who was hurt by the words that those pastors said in incredible ignorance, they posted their feelings and of course, it’s in a way that people can’t respond to, I would tell them that you are loved, you are seen, you are valued, and you have a place here,” said Riester.

Dubois County Pride also posted a message for their followers saying, “We see you... and on June 24th, we will celebrate who you are and who you love.”

We reached out to both of the pastors for comment. Lagrange did not respond.

Helt sent us the following statement:

“I wrote the post because I am a preacher of the Gospel in God’s Word, the Bible. And God’s Word commands us to flee and repent of our sins. This public party robs men and women and children tempted by various sexual sins of repentance by telling them to celebrate their sins, so I gave our community God’s warning. I moved here from Bloomington, so I knew the partiers and their friends would not want to hear God’s call to repentance. I’m not a politician; I’m a preacher of the Gospel and I’m not ashamed of the Gospel. I understand, and there’s a solution: repent of your sexual sin and trust the blood of Jesus to wash you. If you turn to Jesus, your anger will turn to sorrow, then joy and peace. First, if you’ll allow me to nitpick over words, this has nothing to do with feelings. It’s God’s law and my work is preaching. But about loved ones, why would anyone assume a pastor calling women and men to repent of sexual sins doesn’t know or love women and men in bondage to sexual sins? Not true. I have loved men all my life, and maybe more intensely than any gay or bi man has ever loved another man. My work preaching is fighting to save their souls.”

