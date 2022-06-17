Tecumseh baseball preps for 1A state title bout with Lafayette Central Catholic

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tecumseh baseball program will compete in the 1A state finals on Saturday, following the softball program which returned to Lynnville victorious.

The Braves are set to face Lafayette Central Catholic with the opportunity to secure their 10th straight win, but the team knows that defeating the Knights is going to take hard work.

[IHSAA SEMISTATE HIGHLIGHTS: Tecumseh vs. Shakamak]

The last time that Lafayette Central Catholic advanced to the state championship was the 2A finals in 2016. The last time the Knights won state was back in 2013 when competing in Class 1A.

As the records currently show, Lafayette Central Catholic’s seven state titles are the second most of any program in Indiana, including one more than Jasper.

While Tecumseh only has one state title to their name, head coach Ted Thompson’s crew has shown up when it matters this season, proving time and time again the Braves have every piece necessary to execute the game plan.

“We’re doing our best to study as much as we can,” Tecumseh junior pitcher Dax Bailey said. “We know they’re going to be a good team, of course. We know they like to play small ball, steal bases, hit line drives. I think with our physical strengths – we are staying in good shape with running, lifting weights, swimming – that just keeps us ready to go for games.”

“When you get to the game, it’s just fun,” Tecumseh head baseball coach Ted Thompson said. “It’s just like, ‘Hey, let’s go battle and let’s go take care of business.’ Whenever you come up to Victory Field and you leave that ballgame, you’re going to know that we’ve been there, and that’s what we want people to remember.”

The two programs will face off this weekend at Victory Field in Indianapolis

First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CST on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.