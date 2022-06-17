Scattered A.M. Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Heat relief is on the way behind a trailing cold front. Mostly cloudy with a 50% of morning thunderstorms as high temps ease into the lower 90s. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms. This afternoon, skies becoming mostly sunny as humidity levels drop behind the cold front. Tonight, mostly clear and cooler as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Saturday, sunny, cooler, and less humid as high temps drop nicely into the lower 80s. Saturday night, mostly clear and cool as lows drop into the upper 50s.

Sunday, mostly sunny as high temps settle in the mid-80s.

