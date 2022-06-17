Birthday Club
Scattered A.M. Thunderstorms

Saturday; Comfortably Cooler
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Heat relief is on the way behind a trailing cold front. Mostly cloudy with a 50% of morning thunderstorms as high temps ease into the lower 90s. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms. This afternoon, skies becoming mostly sunny as humidity levels drop behind the cold front. Tonight, mostly clear and cooler as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Saturday, sunny, cooler, and less humid as high temps drop nicely into the lower 80s. Saturday night, mostly clear and cool as lows drop into the upper 50s.

Sunday, mostly sunny as high temps settle in the mid-80s.

