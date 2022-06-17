Birthday Club
Retired EPD K9 passes away

K9 Qaos.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - K9 Qaos, a retired Evansville Police Department K9, has passed away.

Officials with the Southern Indiana Canine Association say Qaos hit the streets in 2012.

They say he was a dual-purpose K9 who served the Evansville community with his partner, Detective Nick Henderson, for five years.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, Once Qaos retired, he enjoyed lounging around the house and in his baby pool.

K9 Qaos was laid to rest Thursday at the FOP PAL Camp K9 Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

