Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

LIVE: Police say 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Alabama church

Officials in Alabama are expected to give an update on the church shooting.
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, confirmed three people were shot Thursday night, one of whom has died, at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

WBRC reports the suspect is in custody, according to officers.

In a news conference, police said one person died in the shooting. Two others are being treated at a local hospital.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Officers said there is no longer an active threat in the area.

Police and fire departments were called to the scene around 6:15 p.m., located at 3775 Crosshaven Drive.

A post on the church’s website announced there was a potluck dinner scheduled for Thursday evening.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD makes new arrest in officer involved shooting
EPD makes new arrest in officer involved shooting; frees wrongly arrested 17-year-old
Ricardo Sandoval Jr.
Affidavit: Man arrested on 19 sexual abuse-related charges
EPD responds to hold up at Liquor Locker; one arrested
EPD responds to hold up at Liquor Locker; one arrested
Earl Ray Pointer Jr.
Police: Father & son arrested on drug charges in Webster Co.
Officials identified the victim as Logan J. Gueths, 30.
Runner’s body laid on side of road for an entire day after hit-and-run, deputies say

Latest News

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FIFA picks 2026 cities, predicts soccer will be ‘No 1 sport’
Evansville native Mikaela Jenkins clinched the bronze medal in the 100-meter butterfly S10...
Mikaela Jenkins wins bronze medal at Para Swimming World Championships
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Officials give update on church shooting
New details have emerged in both investigations into the Buffalo and Uvalde mass shootings.
Investigation continues into Buffalo, Uvalde shootings