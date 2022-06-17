Birthday Club
Police: 1 dead, 5 malnourished dogs found at home with flooded basement

Chadrick and Melinda Goodall
Chadrick and Melinda Goodall(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing animal neglect charges after police say a German Shephard was reported dead in a yard.

Officers say they went to a home in the 700 block of E. Tennessee Street Thursday evening.

They say they found the dog, and inside the home they found Chadrick Goodall. They say he had a warrant so they took him into custody.

Police say Goodall told them it was his sister’s home, and he had been staying there for a few weeks.

They say he told them he knew the dog was outside, but didn’t know it had died.

Police say Goodall told them there were other dogs in the home. They say one belonged to him and was in good health.

Police say Goodall told them the other dogs belonged to his sister.

Officers say a strong odor of urine and feces took their breath away. They say two dogs, an adult and a puppy, were found in a kennel in a bedroom. They say the kennel was covered in feces, and there was no food or water. Police say the dogs looked malnourished.

They say they found three other dogs, two puppies and an adult, in the basement.

Officers say all were malnourished, and there was at least three feet of water covering most of the basement. They say a small kennel was in the corner with less standing water.

Goodall’s sister, Melinda Goodall, was found at her place of employment in Newburgh. Officers say she told them she hadn’t been to her home in four days, but her brother was caring for her dogs.

They say she did not seemed shocked or upset when they told her about the dog that had died.

Officers say they also found some meth and fentanyl.

Melinda is charged with animal cruelty. Chadrick is charged with drug possession and animal cruelty.

