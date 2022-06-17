Owensboro Black Expo set for this weekend to mark Juneteenth

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This weekend there are several events taking place to mark Juneteenth.

The Owensboro Black Expo has organized a freedom day event this Saturday.

It will feature Food, Vendors, games and fun.

It will cap off with a gospel celebration and a fireworks show.

