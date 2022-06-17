Birthday Club
Owensboro Black Expo set for this weekend to mark Juneteenth

WFIE Daviess Co., Ky
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This weekend there are several events taking place to mark Juneteenth.

The Owensboro Black Expo has organized a freedom day event this Saturday.

It will feature Food, Vendors, games and fun.

It will cap off with a gospel celebration and a fireworks show.

