Owensboro Black Expo set for this weekend to mark Juneteenth
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This weekend there are several events taking place to mark Juneteenth.
The Owensboro Black Expo has organized a freedom day event this Saturday.
It will feature Food, Vendors, games and fun.
It will cap off with a gospel celebration and a fireworks show.
Just ahead in our 6 a.m. hour on Sunrise, we will speak with an organizer of the event.
