Mikaela Jenkins wins bronze medal at Para Swimming World Championships

Evansville native Mikaela Jenkins clinched the bronze medal in the 100-meter butterfly S10...
Evansville native Mikaela Jenkins clinched the bronze medal in the 100-meter butterfly S10 event at the 2022 Para Swimming World Championships in Madeira, Portugal.
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADEIRA, Portugal. (WFIE) - Evansville native Mikaela Jenkins is once again making her presence felt on the world stage.

Jenkins clinched the bronze medal in the 100-meter butterfly S10 event at the 2022 Para Swimming World Championships on Thursday.

This is her first medal at this year’s World Championships.

Last summer, Jenkins brought home two gold medals from the Paralympic Games in Toyko.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

