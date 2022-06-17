Mikaela Jenkins wins bronze medal at Para Swimming World Championships

MADEIRA, Portugal. (WFIE) - Evansville native Mikaela Jenkins is once again making her presence felt on the world stage.

Jenkins clinched the bronze medal in the 100-meter butterfly S10 event at the 2022 Para Swimming World Championships on Thursday.

This is her first medal at this year’s World Championships.

Last summer, Jenkins brought home two gold medals from the Paralympic Games in Toyko.

Jenkins is on the board! 🥉@mikaelajenkins_ takes bronze in the women’s 100m fly S9, her first medal in Madeira!#ShowTheWorld // #Madeira2022 pic.twitter.com/7sWG2JzBPL — U.S. Paralympics Swimming (@USParaSwimming) June 16, 2022

