Lyles Station to mark Juneteenth this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -We’re just days from Juneteenth, and Lyles Station in Gibson County will be marking the occasion.

The 19th of June commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

There will be speakers from 11 to 3 on Saturday at the historic school and museum.

Officials say the event is free but there will be some food for sale.

