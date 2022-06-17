Birthday Club
Lilly King set to swim starting Sunday at World Championships

Catching up with Lilly King: Evansville native brings home three Olympic medals
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Lilly King will compete in the World Championship starting this weekend in Budapest.

She’ll swim Sunday in the 100 breaststroke prelims. Several more races will follow in the next seven days.

[Previous: Lilly King sweeps breaststroke events at U.S. world meet trials]

King won the 50m, 100m, and 200m breaststroke at the USA Swimming Trials in April.

She is the still the world record holder in the 100m breaststroke.

