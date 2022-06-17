Lilly King set to swim starting Sunday at World Championships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Lilly King will compete in the World Championship starting this weekend in Budapest.

She’ll swim Sunday in the 100 breaststroke prelims. Several more races will follow in the next seven days.

[Previous: Lilly King sweeps breaststroke events at U.S. world meet trials]

King won the 50m, 100m, and 200m breaststroke at the USA Swimming Trials in April.

She is the still the world record holder in the 100m breaststroke.

