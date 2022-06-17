Birthday Club
Ky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron makes stop in Owensboro
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron paid a visit to Owensboro on Thursday.

His first stop was to Owensboro Health to discuss issues affecting the healthcare industry, including the drug epidemic and nursing shortage.

He also visited the Daviess County Fiscal Court, meeting with local officials and members of the court.

