Ky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron makes stop in Owensboro
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron paid a visit to Owensboro on Thursday.
His first stop was to Owensboro Health to discuss issues affecting the healthcare industry, including the drug epidemic and nursing shortage.
He also visited the Daviess County Fiscal Court, meeting with local officials and members of the court.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.