ISP: Two facing charges after troopers find over 500 grams of meth during traffic stop

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested in Spencer County after state troopers say 500 grams of meth was found during a traffic stop on Thursday.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers stopped a vehicle for an expired license plate at around 5:30 p.m.

ISP officials say the driver only had a learner’s permit and so did the passenger, and when troopers had the car towed for the expired plate and no valid driver, they found meth and marijuana in the vehicle.

Both the driver Jonathan Hall and the passenger George Verner were taken into custody and transported to Spencer County Jail, charged with dealing and possession charges for the methamphetamine, as well as possession of marijuana.

