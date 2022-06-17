Home built in early 1900s damaged by decades old tree in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Near Engelbrecht Orchard, a tree limb has gone through the roof of a home. It left a hole that’s now leaking through the family’s attic.

Connie Engelbrecht-Almond tells us she was asleep when the house started shaking. She stayed in her bed until it stopped, then she discovered the hole in her roof.

“It sounded like we were in trouble. I mean, the whole house shook, and I knew that wasn’t thunder, and I couldn’t see anything but the limbs in the windows, and then we stared, you know, investigating after we realized that it wasn’t still falling,” said Engelbrecht-Almond.

She says the house was built in the early 1900s, and the tree was planted by her grandfather. She says she’s sad that it came down, but she’s glad nobody was hurt.

