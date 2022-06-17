Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements commits to Purdue

Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements announced his verbal commitment to the...
Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements announced his verbal commitment to the Purdue football program on Friday morning.(Twitter: Saadiq Clements)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements has verbally committed to the Purdue football program.

Clements made the announcement on social media on Friday morning.

He chose the Boilermakers over Kentucky, Michigan and Florida State, among others.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound prospect is the No. 9 commit for Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm in the Class of 2023.

According to 247Sports, Clements is a three-star recruit who’s ranked as the No. 94 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 10 prospect in Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees down across Tri-State
Several trees down during Friday morning storms
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
Two Dubois County pastors write letter against community pride event
Two Dubois County pastors write letter against community pride event
Nyle Fox
Arrest made after shooting on N. Fulton in Evansville
House hit by bullets on Lincoln Ave.
Evansville police respond to shots fired report Wed. night

Latest News

Tecumseh baseball preps for 1A state title bout with Lafayette Central Catholic
Tecumseh baseball preps for 1A state title bout with Lafayette Central Catholic
Tecumseh baseball preps for 1A state title bout with Lafayette Central Catholic
Tecumseh baseball preps for 1A state title bout with Lafayette Central Catholic
2022 IHSAA boys golf state finals complete
2022 IHSAA boys golf state finals complete
2022 IHSAA boys golf state finals complete