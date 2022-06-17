Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements commits to Purdue

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements has verbally committed to the Purdue football program.

Clements made the announcement on social media on Friday morning.

He chose the Boilermakers over Kentucky, Michigan and Florida State, among others.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound prospect is the No. 9 commit for Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm in the Class of 2023.

According to 247Sports, Clements is a three-star recruit who’s ranked as the No. 94 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 10 prospect in Kentucky.

Happy to announce that I have committed to Purdue university #boilerup pic.twitter.com/DfQHTiJmVs — Saadiq clements (@saadiq_clements) June 17, 2022

