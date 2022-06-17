Birthday Club
Friday Sunrise Headlines 6/17
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WFIE) - The defense is set to begin in the double murder trial of Chase Simmons. That gets underway again this morning in Daviess County.

Police say a suspect opened fire at a church near Birmingham, Alabama, killing at least two people. This comes as gun control talks take a break for the weekend.

We’re just days from Juneteenth, the newest national holiday. Lyles Station in Gibson County will be marking the occasion.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are your NBA champs. They took down the Boston Celtics 103-90 for their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

