Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump endorses Daniel Cameron in Governor’s race

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is running for governor.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is running for governor.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Former President Donald Trump has already weighed in on next year’s gubernatorial election in Kentucky.

In a tweet from Attorney General, and Republican candidate for Governor, Daniel Cameron, the candidate announced that the former president gave Cameron his “complete and total endorsement.”

“I am honored and humbled to receive the endorsement of President Trump in our campaign for Governor of the great Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Cameron said in a campaign release Thursday night.

Cameron is one of several Republican candidates vying for the nomination to face off against incumbent Governor Andy Beshear in November 2023. Some other candidates include State Rep. Savannah Maddox, Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, and Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon.

The primary election is set to be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, with the general election held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees down across Tri-State
Several trees down during Friday morning storms
Chadrick and Melinda Goodall
Police: 1 dead, 5 malnourished dogs found at home with flooded basement
Two Dubois County pastors write letter against community pride event
Two Dubois County pastors write letter against community pride event
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
Nyle Fox
Arrest made after shooting on N. Fulton in Evansville

Latest News

Trees down across Tri-State
Several trees down during Friday morning storms
Ellis Park set to begin construction on Owensboro entertainment venue
Ellis Park set to begin construction on Owensboro entertainment venue
ISP: Troopers find over 500 grams of meth during traffic stop in Spencer Co.
ISP: Troopers find over 500 grams of meth during traffic stop in Spencer Co.
Handy Fest vendors recovering from windy conditions in Henderson
Handy Fest vendors recovering from windy conditions in Henderson
Home built in early 1900s damaged by decades-old tree in Evansville
Home built in early 1900s damaged by decades-old tree in Evansville