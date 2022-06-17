Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Dawson Springs resident wins over $116K playing Kentucky Lottery

Dawson Springs resident hits jackpot playing the Kentucky Lottery.
Dawson Springs resident hits jackpot playing the Kentucky Lottery.(Kentucky Lottery)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Lottery officials say a Dawson Springs resident recently won over $116,000 on the lottery’s website playing Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play game.

According to a press release, they had been playing off and on and recently saw the story of a player in Madisonville who won $227,000 playing the game.

The resident won on June 6.

Officials tell us that after taxes, they received $82,455.

We’re told that they have no big plans for the winnings and are putting it in the bank for now.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
House hit by bullets on Lincoln Ave.
Evansville police respond to shots fired report Wed. night
Nyle Fox
Arrest made after shooting on N. Fulton in Evansville
Storms will break heat Friday
Site of a previous foreclosure in Henderson
5 properties going up for auction after mass foreclosure in Henderson

Latest News

WFIE Daviess Co., Ky
Owensboro Black Expo set for this weekend to mark Juneteenth
Interview with Dominique Maddox, president of the Owensboro Black Expo.
Interview with Dominique Maddox, president of the Owensboro Black Expo.
Friday After 5 is set for tonight in Owensboro.
Friday After 5 set for tonight in Owensboro
Juneteenth at Lyles Station this weekend
Lyles Station to mark Juneteenth this weekend