Dawson Springs resident wins over $116K playing Kentucky Lottery

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Lottery officials say a Dawson Springs resident recently won over $116,000 on the lottery’s website playing Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play game.

According to a press release, they had been playing off and on and recently saw the story of a player in Madisonville who won $227,000 playing the game.

The resident won on June 6.

Officials tell us that after taxes, they received $82,455.

We’re told that they have no big plans for the winnings and are putting it in the bank for now.

