OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews battled a mobile home fire in Ohio County on Thursday.

That happened on Brent’s Loop.

Officials say units were on scene for about two hours.

They say no one was home at the time of the fire.

We’re told no one was hurt.

Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is still under investigation.

