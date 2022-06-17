Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

1 fallen tree damages 2 homes in Evansville

1 fallen tree damages 2 homes in Evansville
1 fallen tree damages 2 homes in Evansville
By Steve Mehling
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of many downed trees Friday was on East Powell in Evansville.

The tree hit two homes.

One home had damage to the upstairs bedroom and the upper roof. The kitchen was also hit.

The other home had tree branches rip right through the room.

Ira Milan tells us he’s owned the home for 40 years, and there’s never been any storm damage like this before.

[Several trees down during Friday morning storms]

[Home built in early 1900s damaged by decades old tree in Evansville]

You can send us your weather photos and videos here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
Nyle Fox
Arrest made after shooting on N. Fulton in Evansville
House hit by bullets on Lincoln Ave.
Evansville police respond to shots fired report Wed. night
Two Dubois County pastors write letter against community pride event
Two Dubois County pastors write letter against community pride event
Tree in house on Powell in Evansville
Several trees down during Friday morning storms

Latest News

1 fallen tree damages 2 homes in Evansville
1 fallen tree damages 2 homes in Evansville
Several trees down during Friday morning storms
Home built in early 1900s damaged by decades old tree in Evansville
Crews called to water rescue in Union County during Friday's storm.
Crews called to water rescue in Union Co. during Friday’s storm
Crews battle mobile home fire in Ohio County.
Crews battle mobile home fire in Ohio Co.