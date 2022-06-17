1 fallen tree damages 2 homes in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of many downed trees Friday was on East Powell in Evansville.

The tree hit two homes.

One home had damage to the upstairs bedroom and the upper roof. The kitchen was also hit.

The other home had tree branches rip right through the room.

Ira Milan tells us he’s owned the home for 40 years, and there’s never been any storm damage like this before.

