Vanderburgh Community Foundation awards over $107K to area organizations

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Community Foundation awarded over $107,000 in Community Food Grants.

Officials say they were able to provide grants to 13 organizations that serve Vanderburgh County residents.

Those organizations include:

  • Boys & Girls Club of Evansville for the BGC n BIGS program
  • Bread of Life Ministry for the Feeding the Hungry program
  • Children’s Center for Dance Education for “The Children’s Nutcracker” onstage with STEM program
  • Dream Center Evansville to support wrap-around care services
  • EVSC Foundation for the Hangers program
  • HOPE of Evansville for rehabilitating housing in Jacobsville
  • Little Lambs of Evansville to support the Building a Community of Healthy and Safe Children program
  • Ozanam Family Shelter for new washers and dryers
  • St. Vincent de Paul Society District of Evansville to support the Beds for Success program
  • SWIRCA & More for the Drums Alive exercise program
  • The Salvation Army Evansville to support the CCYC – After School Program
  • Tri-State Food Bank for the Weekend Backpacks program for children living in Vanderburgh County
  • United Caring Services to support the purchase of new toilets

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

