Vanderburgh Community Foundation awards over $107K to area organizations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Community Foundation awarded over $107,000 in Community Food Grants.

Officials say they were able to provide grants to 13 organizations that serve Vanderburgh County residents.

Those organizations include:

Boys & Girls Club of Evansville for the BGC n BIGS program

Bread of Life Ministry for the Feeding the Hungry program

Children’s Center for Dance Education for “The Children’s Nutcracker” onstage with STEM program

Dream Center Evansville to support wrap-around care services

EVSC Foundation for the Hangers program

HOPE of Evansville for rehabilitating housing in Jacobsville

Little Lambs of Evansville to support the Building a Community of Healthy and Safe Children program

Ozanam Family Shelter for new washers and dryers

St. Vincent de Paul Society District of Evansville to support the Beds for Success program

SWIRCA & More for the Drums Alive exercise program

The Salvation Army Evansville to support the CCYC – After School Program

Tri-State Food Bank for the Weekend Backpacks program for children living in Vanderburgh County