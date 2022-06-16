Vanderburgh Community Foundation awards over $107K to area organizations
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Community Foundation awarded over $107,000 in Community Food Grants.
Officials say they were able to provide grants to 13 organizations that serve Vanderburgh County residents.
Those organizations include:
- Boys & Girls Club of Evansville for the BGC n BIGS program
- Bread of Life Ministry for the Feeding the Hungry program
- Children’s Center for Dance Education for “The Children’s Nutcracker” onstage with STEM program
- Dream Center Evansville to support wrap-around care services
- EVSC Foundation for the Hangers program
- HOPE of Evansville for rehabilitating housing in Jacobsville
- Little Lambs of Evansville to support the Building a Community of Healthy and Safe Children program
- Ozanam Family Shelter for new washers and dryers
- St. Vincent de Paul Society District of Evansville to support the Beds for Success program
- SWIRCA & More for the Drums Alive exercise program
- The Salvation Army Evansville to support the CCYC – After School Program
- Tri-State Food Bank for the Weekend Backpacks program for children living in Vanderburgh County
- United Caring Services to support the purchase of new toilets
