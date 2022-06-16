Birthday Club
UK to host Kansas in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) passes under pressure from Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot...
Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) passes under pressure from Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) and guard Bobby Pettiford (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kentucky won 80-62. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The SEC/Big 12 Challenge will be coming back to Rupp Arena for the first time since 2019.

The SEC announced Thursday that Kentucky will be hosting Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28, 2023. It will be fifth time the two teams have played in the event, including last season’s 80-62 win for UK in Lawrence.

Kentucky leads the all-time series with Kansas 24-10. During their NCAA Tournament run, the Jayhawks passed the Wildcats as the nation’s all-time winningest program.

Tip-off time and network will be announced at a later date.

