Two UE Volleyball standouts set to represent university in Mexico

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Aces volleyball standouts are set to represent the University of Evansville on the global stage.

According to a press release, Purple Aces head volleyball coach Fernando Morales and fifth-year player Alondra Vazquez are set for the women’s North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation’s Final Four Qualification Tournament.

Morales is the head coach of the Puerto Rico National Team while Vazquez will be on the floor competing in the tournament. All three matches are set to be played in Sonora, Mexico.

Puerto Rico is set to open play on Friday against Cuba in a 6:30 p.m. MT match before taking on Costa Rica on Saturday at the same time.

Things wrap up on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. MT when Puerto Rico faces Mexico.

The winner of the Final Four event qualifies to the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Challenger Cup.

That is set to take place between July 28 and 31 in Zadar, Croatia. Eight teams will be competing in that event to qualify for the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League.

To follow the progress of the team this weekend, click here.

