Thursday Sunrise Headlines 6/16
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WFIE) - The Tri-State is under another heat warning today. We’ll have what you need to know all throughout Sunrise.

Right now, the search continues for the people involved in a deadly shooting in Owensboro. Authorities say the victim was shot and crashed into a fence Monday night.

A 17-year-old is free after being wrongly accused of attempted murder. Evansville police say the arrest and release came down to clothing.

The W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival is back on the Henderson riverfront! We have live interviews all morning on what you can expect to see this year!

