Prosecution rests in double murder trial in Daviess Co.
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The defense will begin presenting their case Friday morning in the Chase Simmons trial.
Court officials tell us the prosecution rested Thursday.
[Previous: Trial underway in double murder of Daviess Co. teens]
Simmons is charged with murder and assault in the deaths of 16-year-old Amarius Winstead and 18-year-old Jasper Brown.
Deputies say a third victim, 19-year-old Tyler Glover, was also shot. He survived and testified Tuesday.
The deadly shootings happened at a party in Whitesville in June of 2019.
Officials say about 75 people were at the party on Crisp Road.
The trial began Monday.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.