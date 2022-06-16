New facade coming to High Score Saloon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High Score Saloon in downtown Evansville is excited to get into their new space, which is coming with a new look.

These new renderings were posted on their Facebook page.

Co-owner Clint Hoskins says they purchased a new building and received a grant to help them improve its look.

It’s a 21-and-up arcade bar, and they’re hoping to bring live music soon.

“It’s gonna be just a considerably better look and everything else we are going to have power washed,” Hoskins said. “Unfortunately, a fire destroyed much of the facade of the building I believe back in 1911 and everything underneath this is, to our knowledge, unsightly.”

Hoskins says the new facade should cover about forty percent of the new building.

They hope to be completely moved in this fall.

