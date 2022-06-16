The Milk Barn Cafe moving into former Read St. BBQ building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local donut and coffee business has traded in their red food truck trailer for a permanent building.

The Milk Barn Cafe announced they bought the former Read Street BBQ building in Evansville.

There is a tentative opening date of July 4, but they say that could change.

The menu includes various donuts and coffee, but owners say they hope to expand it.

The Milk Barn Cafe is known for being around at various food truck events in Evansville, but owners say they got rid of their red trailer this winter to focus getting a new space.

