Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

The Milk Barn Cafe moving into former Read St. BBQ building

The Milk Barn Cafe buys Read St. building
The Milk Barn Cafe buys Read St. building(The Milk Barn Cafe Facebook)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local donut and coffee business has traded in their red food truck trailer for a permanent building.

The Milk Barn Cafe announced they bought the former Read Street BBQ building in Evansville.

There is a tentative opening date of July 4, but they say that could change.

The menu includes various donuts and coffee, but owners say they hope to expand it.

The Milk Barn Cafe is known for being around at various food truck events in Evansville, but owners say they got rid of their red trailer this winter to focus getting a new space.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD makes new arrest in officer involved shooting
EPD makes new arrest in officer involved shooting; frees wrongly arrested 17-year-old
Ricardo Sandoval Jr.
Affidavit: Man arrested on 19 sexual abuse-related charges
EPD responds to hold up at Liquor Locker; one arrested
EPD responds to hold up at Liquor Locker; one arrested
Earl Ray Pointer Jr.
Police: Father & son arrested on drug charges in Webster Co.
Officials identified the victim as Logan J. Gueths, 30.
Runner’s body laid on side of road for an entire day after hit-and-run, deputies say

Latest News

Crews to close small section of Watson Lane in Henderson next week
Haubstadt Sommerfest taking place this weekend
Haubstadt Sommerfest underway this weekend
Jennings St. in Newburgh back open after crews remove tree debris.
Jennings St. in Newburgh back open after crews remove tree debris
Jennings St. in Newburgh back open after crews remove tree debris.
Jennings St. in Newburgh back open after crews remove tree debris