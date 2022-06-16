Man sentenced in fatal shooting of Wayne Co. deputy files motion to withdraw guilty plea

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man who pled guilty to killing a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy is looking to take back his guilty plea.

Wayne County court officials tell 14 News he filed the motion to withdraw his guilty plea and vacate his sentence.

As we previously reported in April, Tate was sentenced to the maximum, life in prison without parole.

A status hearing is set for June 28 at 11 a.m.

