Man sentenced in Evansville murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Stephen Nail has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Last month, A jury found him guilty but mentally ill in the murder of Burk Jones.

Nail was also found guilty but mentally ill of robbery.

In August 2020, authorities say police responded to reports of a person, later identified as Jones, lying dead in an alleyway in the 300 block of Main Street.

Coroner Steve Lockyear says the autopsy showed Jones suffered from multiple blunt force trauma.

Steven Nail (Vanderburgh County Jail)

