Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

‘Lunch with the Governor’ happening Friday in Evansville

Lunch with the Governor
Lunch with the Governor(Evansville Regional Economic Partnership)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership is hosting a sold-out crowd Friday for a lunch and discussion with Governor Eric Holcomb.

Officials say the governor will highlight state priorities and announce state projects and plans for the next year. 

The event starts at 11:30 at the Old National Events Plaza Ballroom.

Governor Holcomb will be joined by the following:

Tara Barney, CEO, Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP)

Greg Wathen, President, Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP) Steve Greenly, Senior Vice President | Generation Development, CenterPoint Energy

Dr. James Porter, President of Physicians Division | Deaconess Health System

Jim Ryan, Chairman & CEO, Old National Bank

We’ll have coverage of the event here on 14 News.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD makes new arrest in officer involved shooting
EPD makes new arrest in officer involved shooting; frees wrongly arrested 17-year-old
Ricardo Sandoval Jr.
Affidavit: Man arrested on 19 sexual abuse-related charges
EPD responds to hold up at Liquor Locker; one arrested
EPD responds to hold up at Liquor Locker; one arrested
Earl Ray Pointer Jr.
Police: Father & son arrested on drug charges in Webster Co.
Officials identified the victim as Logan J. Gueths, 30.
Runner’s body laid on side of road for an entire day after hit-and-run, deputies say

Latest News

broadband internet
Lt. Gov. Crouch designates Pike Co. as Broadband Ready
Site of a previous foreclosure in Henderson
5 properties going up for auction after mass foreclosure in Henderson
Crumbl coming to Owensboro
Crews to close small section of Watson Lane in Henderson next week