‘Lunch with the Governor’ happening Friday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership is hosting a sold-out crowd Friday for a lunch and discussion with Governor Eric Holcomb.

Officials say the governor will highlight state priorities and announce state projects and plans for the next year.

The event starts at 11:30 at the Old National Events Plaza Ballroom.

Governor Holcomb will be joined by the following:

Tara Barney, CEO, Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP)

Greg Wathen, President, Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP) Steve Greenly, Senior Vice President | Generation Development, CenterPoint Energy

Dr. James Porter, President of Physicians Division | Deaconess Health System

Jim Ryan, Chairman & CEO, Old National Bank

We’ll have coverage of the event here on 14 News.

