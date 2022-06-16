Lt. Gov. Crouch designates Pike Co. as Broadband Ready

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Broadband Office announced that Pike County is now designated as an official Broadband Ready Community.

The Broadband Ready Communities Program was created as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana.

“We remain committed to finding opportunities to bring reliable and high-speed internet to unserved and underserved Hoosiers across the state,” Crouch said. “Communities have been leading these efforts, and today Pike County joins a long list of certified Broadband Ready Communities. Congratulations to Pike County leaders for investing in your community and residents.”

The certification was approved by the Indiana Broadband Office following the Pike County Commissioners adoption of a Broadband Ready Community ordinance.

[Previous: Millions announced for broadband expansion across Indiana]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.