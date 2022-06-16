Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Ky. cities get more money to offset COVID costs

(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced $162 million more in funding for more than 360 non-entitlement cities in Kentucky.

It’s from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and it’s the second round of ARPA funding for eligible local governments. Cities received their first tranche of funding last year.

Officials say the money will help cities offset expenses related to COVID-19, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll, and more.

“COVID has proven that Kentucky can rise to meet challenges when we work together,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding will set eligible city governments up for success as we remain committed to building a better Kentucky.”

Each allocation was based on population, per the U.S. Treasury.

In our area, here are the amounts cities are getting:

Beaver Dam - $466,151.51

Bremen - $9,910.50

Calhoun - $98,075.95

Centertown - $57,455.94

Central City - $765,633.77

Clay- $146,445.83

Dawson Springs - $351,550.16

Dixon - $117,717.86

Drakesboro - $66,541.99

Earlington - $177,979.79

Greenville - $561,732.00

Hanson - $94,869.11

Hartford - $364,243.92

Hawesville - $132,282.27

Lewisport - $225,815.19

Livermore - $172,234.19

McHenry - $20,123.25

Madisonville - $2,488,109.31

Morganfield - $449,759.73

Mortons Gap - $110,368.85

Providence - $400,721.76

Robards - $41,400.00

Sacramento - $58,792.12

St. Charles - $26,673.75

Sebree - $204,436.24

Slaughters - $26,062.50

Sturgis - $237,974.47

Uniontown - $124,265.17

Waverly - $38,882.97

Wheatcroft - $12,120.75

White Plains - $119,855.76

Whitesville - $74,158.24

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD makes new arrest in officer involved shooting
EPD makes new arrest in officer involved shooting; frees wrongly arrested 17-year-old
Ricardo Sandoval Jr.
Affidavit: Man arrested on 19 sexual abuse-related charges
EPD responds to hold up at Liquor Locker; one arrested
EPD responds to hold up at Liquor Locker; one arrested
Earl Ray Pointer Jr.
Police: Father & son arrested on drug charges in Webster Co.
Officials identified the victim as Logan J. Gueths, 30.
Runner’s body laid on side of road for an entire day after hit-and-run, deputies say

Latest News

Jennings St. in Newburgh back open after crews remove tree debris.
Jennings St. in Newburgh back open after crews remove tree debris
Jennings St. in Newburgh back open after crews remove tree debris.
Jennings St. in Newburgh back open after crews remove tree debris
Vanderburgh Community Foundation awards over $107K to area organizations
Evansville African American Museum holding several events for Juneteenth celebration