Ky. cities get more money to offset COVID costs

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced $162 million more in funding for more than 360 non-entitlement cities in Kentucky.

It’s from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and it’s the second round of ARPA funding for eligible local governments. Cities received their first tranche of funding last year.

Officials say the money will help cities offset expenses related to COVID-19, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll, and more.

“COVID has proven that Kentucky can rise to meet challenges when we work together,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding will set eligible city governments up for success as we remain committed to building a better Kentucky.”

Each allocation was based on population, per the U.S. Treasury.

In our area, here are the amounts cities are getting:

Beaver Dam - $466,151.51

Bremen - $9,910.50

Calhoun - $98,075.95

Centertown - $57,455.94

Central City - $765,633.77

Clay- $146,445.83

Dawson Springs - $351,550.16

Dixon - $117,717.86

Drakesboro - $66,541.99

Earlington - $177,979.79

Greenville - $561,732.00

Hanson - $94,869.11

Hartford - $364,243.92

Hawesville - $132,282.27

Lewisport - $225,815.19

Livermore - $172,234.19

McHenry - $20,123.25

Madisonville - $2,488,109.31

Morganfield - $449,759.73

Mortons Gap - $110,368.85

Providence - $400,721.76

Robards - $41,400.00

Sacramento - $58,792.12

St. Charles - $26,673.75

Sebree - $204,436.24

Slaughters - $26,062.50

Sturgis - $237,974.47

Uniontown - $124,265.17

Waverly - $38,882.97

Wheatcroft - $12,120.75

White Plains - $119,855.76

Whitesville - $74,158.24

