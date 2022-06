EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ivy Tech Community College is hosting its annual Juneteenth celebration on Thursday.

There will be a Vendor Fair featuring booths from African American owned businesses.

That’s happening in the Koch Student Center from 11 to 2 p.m.

Ivy Tech will be closed Friday to commemorate the holiday.

