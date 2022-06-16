Haubstadt Sommerfest underway this weekend
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - The Haubstadt Sommerfest kicks off Thursday
Rides and food booths open at 5 p.m., and the bierstube opens at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. There will also be live music.
Saturday’s events include the Laufenfest race and Lil’ Dutch Run. The parade starts at 1 p.m.
Sommerfest takes place in the area of N. West Street and W. Gibson Street at Haubstadt Park.
