Haubstadt Sommerfest underway this weekend

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - The Haubstadt Sommerfest kicks off Thursday

Rides and food booths open at 5 p.m., and the bierstube opens at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. There will also be live music.

Saturday’s events include the Laufenfest race and Lil’ Dutch Run. The parade starts at 1 p.m.

Sommerfest takes place in the area of N. West Street and W. Gibson Street at Haubstadt Park.

Click here for a schedule.

