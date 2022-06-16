Haubstadt Sommerfest underway this weekend

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - The Haubstadt Sommerfest kicks off Thursday

Rides and food booths open at 5 p.m., and the bierstube opens at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. There will also be live music.

Saturday’s events include the Laufenfest race and Lil’ Dutch Run. The parade starts at 1 p.m.

Sommerfest takes place in the area of N. West Street and W. Gibson Street at Haubstadt Park.

Click here for a schedule.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.