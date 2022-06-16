EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Excessive Heat Warning will end at 8:00 p.m. Sunny this morning then partly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High temps in the mid to upper 90s along with the afternoon Heat Index 102-107. Tonight, mainly clear and muggy with lows in the upper 70s.

Friday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms during the morning as high temps ease into the lower 90s. Friday night, partly cloudy and cooler as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Saturday, mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid as high temps drop nicely into the lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.