Evansville Wartime Museum hosts blood drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at the Evansville Wartime Museum on Thursday.

This drive is to mark the 80th anniversary of the Red Cross Canteen, where they cared for local soldiers during World War II.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke also signed a proclamation declaring Thursday as “Evansville Red Cross Canteen Day.”

Ann Almquist with the Red Cross says the need for donations is greater during the summer months.

“This is trauma season,” Almquist said. “You see more car accidents, trucks accidents, farming accidents and industrial accidents. The cancers don’t go away, like the lymphomas and leukemias. Then you have the open heart surgeries, the hip replacements and knee replacements. We need blood products for everything.”

For those who can’t make it to Thursday’s event but still want to donate blood, click here to find upcoming drives.

