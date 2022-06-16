Birthday Club
Evansville African American Museum holding several events for Juneteenth celebration

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville African American Museum is hosting several events this weekend as a part of their Juneteenth celebration.

You can find their event lineup below.

  • Thurs 6/16 at 6 p.m. - The Soul Writer’s Guild will host a financial empowerment program at the Museum with special speaker Dr. Frances Dumas-Hines
  • Fri 6/17 at 5 p.m. - Baptisttown Juneteenth Culture & Arts Festival with local vendors, DJ, live music and dancing with Soul N The Pocket and guest vocalist.
  • Sat 6/18 at 11 a.m. - For The People Community Block party at Waggoner Ave and Culver Dr; collaborating with our community partner for a day of music, food, family fun and fireworks!
  • Sun 6/19 at 4:30 p.m. - Otters Negro League Baseball game, local vendors, bounce houses, free tickets available at the Museum, t-shirts on sale in the Giftshop

