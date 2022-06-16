Birthday Club
Dispatch: Area between Jefferson and State St. closed in Newburgh

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re told a large tree was blocking the road at West Jennings and North Madison Streets in Newburgh Thursday morning.

Dispatch tells us the area between Jefferson and State Street is blocked.

That becomes a pretty busy road during commuting hours.

Dispatchers say this is expected to be a traffic concern.

They say crews are there working on getting the tree out of the road.

There are almost 200 customers without power in the area.

We’ll keep you updated.

