Crumbl coming to Owensboro

(KXII)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Tri-State is getting another Crumble Cookie.

Company officials say they are in the early stages of opening a location in Owensboro.

It will be at Gateway Commons between Tropical Smoothie and Limestone Bank.

Crumble opened their Evansville store last July in the Promenade.

So far, officials have not shared when the new Owensboro location is expected to open.

In other Owensboro restaurant news, corporate officials with Chipotle say they plan to open this summer.

The new walls are also up at the new Chile’s, and signs are up at the new Tropical Smoothie in Gateway commons.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

